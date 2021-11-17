Alzheimer’s vaccine trial underway

A hospital in Boston is testing the safety and effectiveness of a nasal vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing Alzheimer's disease.

BOSTON – Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston will test the safety and effectiveness of a nasal vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing Alzheimer’s disease.

The small trial includes 16 participants between the ages of 60 and 85 who show early Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Each participant will receive two doses of the vaccine, one week apart.

Researchers say they want to determine the safety of the vaccine, but also how it impacts a patient’s white blood cell count.

In other health news, a recent Italian study found that some patients with cirrhosis of the liver and no prior infection with COVID-19 seem to have less of an immune response to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The findings were similar to other studies showing that patients with cirrhosis often have an impaired immune response to other vaccines, such as those for influenza or Hepatitis B.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that patients with chronic liver disease receive a booster dose of the COVID vaccine.

And parents have reported their children have fallen behind in school because of the pandemic, but a study in the Journal of Research on Education found that holding kids back could have a negative impact, both in performance and on social and emotional development.

The National Education Association has been working to direct funding from the American Rescue Plan toward helping to accelerate learning for students who are struggling.