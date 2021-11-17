78º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Health

Alzheimer’s vaccine trial underway

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

Tags: health
A hospital in Boston is testing the safety and effectiveness of a nasal vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing Alzheimer's disease.

BOSTON – Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston will test the safety and effectiveness of a nasal vaccine aimed at preventing and slowing Alzheimer’s disease.

The small trial includes 16 participants between the ages of 60 and 85 who show early Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Each participant will receive two doses of the vaccine, one week apart.

Researchers say they want to determine the safety of the vaccine, but also how it impacts a patient’s white blood cell count.

In other health news, a recent Italian study found that some patients with cirrhosis of the liver and no prior infection with COVID-19 seem to have less of an immune response to the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The findings were similar to other studies showing that patients with cirrhosis often have an impaired immune response to other vaccines, such as those for influenza or Hepatitis B.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that patients with chronic liver disease receive a booster dose of the COVID vaccine.

And parents have reported their children have fallen behind in school because of the pandemic, but a study in the Journal of Research on Education found that holding kids back could have a negative impact, both in performance and on social and emotional development.

The National Education Association has been working to direct funding from the American Rescue Plan toward helping to accelerate learning for students who are struggling.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Veteran journalist Kathleen Corso is the special projects producer for Local 10 News.

email

Kristi Krueger has built a solid reputation as an award-winning medical reporter and effervescent anchor. She joined Local 10 in August 1993. After many years co-anchoring the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Kristi now co-anchors the noon newscasts, giving her more time in the evening with her family.

email

facebook

twitter