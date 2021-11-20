Research sheds light on COVID ‘spillover’

University of Florida researchers have detected past instances of people becoming infected with a type of coronavirus that was thought to only be found in pigs.

The findings add to mounting evidence of COVID-spillover, cases where coronaviruses common to animals are being transmitted to people.

“These infections we identified were not that severe they’re not going to cause the next epidemic but what it does do is raise questions about factors that may drive evolution of coronavirus and the ability of coronavirus to pick up genes from other species,” said Dr. Glenn Morris, Director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute with the University Of Florida.

Morris said that in turn could lead to the production of new variants of the virus, which makes on-going vigilance with protective measures increasingly important.

You Are What You Eat

A new study shows what we eat could be more important than taking certain drugs to reduce the risk of diabetes, stroke and heart disease as we age.

The study in mice involved 40 different treatments with varying levels of protein, carbohydrate and fats combined with different levels of drugs often taken to deal with diabetes and minimize stroke and heart disease risk.

Researchers found the right balance of nutrients allowed cells to function properly and make new cells.

They said the drugs impacted cells as well but also negatively impacted the effect of a proper diet.