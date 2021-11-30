Studies review relationship between COVID-19 and exercise

Research has shown that practicing deep breathing exercises can help build back lung capacity and strength, improving the speed of recovery.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two separate studies are looking at exercise among patients with long-lasting effects from COVID-19.

A recent study found that patients known as “long haulers” can have problems including difficulty breathing and circulatory impairment, impeding their ability to exercise.

Conversely, a separate small study found that exercising may help reduce the fatigue that many face during recovery.

A guided rehab program consisting of aerobic exercises, such as walking on a treadmill and strength training for arms and legs, helped improve lung capacity.

The benefit of exercise was especially true for people who were bedridden by COVID-19 and lost muscle tone as a result.

Hypertension and epilepsy

There’s another reason to keep a close eye on your blood pressure.

Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine found that hypertension had links to an almost two-fold higher risk of developing late-onset epilepsy.

This risk was even greater for those who did not use medication to regulate their blood pressure.

Epilepsy is the third most common neurological condition that affects older people after stroke and dementia.