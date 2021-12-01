Targeted therapy helps some lymphoma patients

Dr. Syed Rizvi, an oncologist and lymphoma specialist with Cleveland Clinic Weston, said the research focused on patients with a specific form of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

WESTON, Fla. – Researchers have found evidence that adding a targeted therapy to chemotherapy can improve the longevity of some lymphoma patients.

“We’re hoping for improved survival and we’re hoping for improved response rates, that’s our goal,” he said of the research effort.

Rizvi said diffuse large B-cell lymphoma accounts for 25% to 30% of all Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.

Good news, pregnant coffee drinkers

And some potentially good news for pregnant coffee lovers.

A study showed consuming a low amount of caffeine during pregnancy could help reduce gestational diabetes risk.

The researchers found that during the second trimester, drinking up to 100 milligrams of caffeine per day, about one cup of coffee, was associated with a 47% reduction in diabetes risk.

The study authors do not recommend that women start drinking coffee during pregnancy, but say the findings should provide some reassurance to women who are already consuming low to moderate levels of caffeine.