Auto racing enthusiasts suit up in the fight against cancer

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – And they’re off!

Twenty-three drivers from South Florida and around the country took part in the 6th annual Race To Beat cancer at Homestead Motor Speedway on Tuesday December 7, 2021.

The school for beginning and advanced drivers is a way to unite the racing community in the fight against cancer.

“I could not think of a better way to raise money for such an amazing cause with the bonus of being able to drive these open wheel race cars,” said Tim Hocklander, a participant from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Racing For Cancer, the organization behind the event, is a non-profit co-founded by IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay, who lost his mom to colon cancer in 2010.

The two day event at Homestead raised over $100,000 which will help fund cancer research.

For more info, visit: https://ryanracing.com/racing-for-cancer/