Peer-based program helps teens facing health and other concerns

The Health Information Project, or HIP, was founded by Risa Rerrin, a South Florida high school graduate.

MIAMI – In a classroom at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School, 9th-grade students are taking part in a peer-to-peer program taught by 11th and 12th graders.

The Health Information Project, or HIP, was founded by Risa Rerrin, herself a South Florida high school graduate.

“I knew that that traditional health education model led by adults who were lecturing from outdated textbooks and using cheesy videos and scare tactics that old model was never working and it was ineffective,” said Berrin, who is also the executive director for HIP.

HIP was started as a way to combat the stigma of mental health but has gone far beyond that — addressing key concerns among teens including sleep, nutrition, bullying and substance abuse.

“We had a very small group in the beginning and we were all very dedicated in it and we saw the impact it had on the freshmen so it just took off and we love it,” said Lacey Simpson, co-faculty sponsor for HIP.

The HIP program is now in all Miami-Dade County high schools and more than 55% of Broward high schools, as well as four area private high schools.

“I was going through a really rough time my freshman year so to hear HIP be like you can get help and you’re OK for getting help, it really made a big impact on my life,” said 17-year-old Lindsey Locke.

“The atmosphere that they create, and they’re very enthusiastic they always make sure they don’t sugarcoat what they say so it helps you know this is a serious program and they do want to help us,” said student Claudia Arlegy.

The HIP program is integrated into the school curriculum throughout the year.

“We know that we are changing kids’ lives that we are giving them the information they need to be physically and emotionally healthy, we’re providing a space for them to have these difficult conversations and they feel less alone,” Berrin said.

So far the HIP program, now in its 13th year, has trained over 12,000 peer instructors who have taught more than 260,000 South Florida 9th-graders soley through private funding.