Specialists help babies with oral, facial deformities

Doctors say a bi-lateral cleft lip and palate can affect a baby’s ability to feed, and there are other health concerns.

MIAMI – Every year in the U.S., about 1 in 1,600 babies are born facing the challenges from a combination of a cleft lip and cleft palate.

It’s something Vanessa Cunha faced with her second child Liam.

She was 20 weeks pregnant when she went in for a routine ultrasound and soon realized something was wrong.

“When the doctor came in, maternal fetal medicine doctor, she came in and she explained to me that they noticed the baby was going to have a cleft lip,” Cunha said.

When Liam was born in November 2021, the deformity was far greater than expected and involved both sides of his mouth as well as his palate, an area of tissue that makes up the roof of the mouth which didn’t fully close.

“It was just a bit of a shocker. I went through a bit of depression, my anxiety peaked,” Cunha said.

Pediatrician Dr. Rigoberto Nunez said the combination of a bi-lateral cleft lip and palate can affect a baby’s ability to feed, and there are other health concerns.

Ad

“Mainly what we have is a lot of ear problems, speech defects. We have a resonance box in our head and if that box is broken, you don’t have the resonance you need to have normal speech,” Nunez said.

Correcting the deformity has already begun and will continue to require a series of surgeries staged out through the early months of Liam’s life and continue well into his teen years.

Cunha and her husband are facing the long road ahead with optimism.

“I’m very glad we’re taking measures now, which is early on,” she said.

“Our main goal is for the child to thrive and at the end, live a normal life,” Nunez added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds ongoing research into birth defects, including cleft lip and palate.

The focus is on finding factors that are more common among these babies and understanding possible causes.