New technology helps determine heart failure risk

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Approximately 50 percent of men and 30 percent of women in the U.S. will develop symptomatic heart disease, and now a non-invasive technology can help determine who is at greatest risk for a cardiovascular episode.

In 2007, ago retired podiatrist Jeffrey Liss underwent his first heart scan.

While it showed some areas of calcification, he wasn’t alarmed.

“I looked at my lifestyle i looked at my health i looked at my management of cholesterol I looked at my exercise and I assumed that I really should not be concerned,” Liss said.

Then in 2021 he passed a stress test with flying colors but his doctor still recommended Liss undergo a non-invasive diagnostic procedure at Holy Cross hospital called HeartFlow.

“HeartFlow is the ability through a CT-scan to tell whether a blockage in a heart artery is actually causing a problem,” said Dr. Alexander Llanos, and interventional cardiologist with Holy Cross Hospital.

Previously, patients with significant blockage might wind up in the cath lab, undergoing an invasive procedure.

The HeartFlow technology is able to measure blood flow in the coronary arteries using imaging.

“The whole process is to avoid heart attack and death to save lives to be able to tell patients what exactly they have and we can do this quickly,” said Dr. Claudio Smuclovisky, a diagnostic radiologist with Holy Cross Hospital.

In Liss’s case, the HeartFlow test showed significant blockage, making him a candidate for bypass surgery.

“There is a strong family history and apparently that’s what caught up with me. I’ve got to face it, take the next step,” he said.

Studies have shown that this type of technology not only saves lives but also saves cost because patients are not at risk for complications from invasive diagnostic procedures.