Stroke risk rising among younger Americans

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The rate of stroke among older Americans, those age 75 and over, is declining, but it’s rising in adults age 49 and younger.

Dr. Brijesh Mehta, a neurosurgeon with the Memorial Healthcare System Neuroscience Center, said the shift is a result of preventable risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

“These are all preventable risk factors that you can control with lifestyle changes and medications to reduce the burden of stroke,” Mehta said.

The findings were presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2022.

Get prevention tips from the American Stroke Association.

Eat Your Veggies

Nutritionists are offering more insight into a study released this week about the health benefits of eating cooked vegetables.

While researchers in the United Kingdom found that eating cooked vegetables did not help prevent heart disease, Candace O’Neill with the Cleveland Clinic Weston said how vegetables are cooked is the key to preventing the loss of nutrients.

“So for instance when vegetables are boiled you actually lose a lot of water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and folate and we know that vitamin C and folate are important for reducing the risk of heart disease,” she said.

O’Neill says excluding vegetables from your diet is more damaging than simply cooking them properly, especially for those who can’t tolerate raw veggies.