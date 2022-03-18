Alzheimer’s pre-trial underway locally

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A pre-clinical trial involving Alzheimer’s disease is underway in South Florida and at sites across the country.

Participants are being recruited for the study that utilizes a blood test that can detect a biomarker for Alzheimer’s years before the disease is diagnosed.

“An ideal candidate would be someone who has a family member who suffers from Alzheimer’s, whether it be a parent or sibling, that has that history but is healthy hasn’t shown any signs of cognitive issues,” said Maria Garcia, a patient educator for Care Access.

Those who test positive for the biomarker have the option to take part in a double-blind study involving a medication that could slow or prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms.

To learn more about participating go to www.testforalz.com

Studies have shown that women are at greater risk for Alzheimer’s disease, and while researchers continue to investigate the reasons why, Dr. Jessica Caldwell with the Cleveland Clinic said women need to know what to look out for.

Ad

“Women face a lot of common brain issues but particularly as we age we go through some things that can really look like a memory problem and create a memory problem so one of those is just having a lot of stress,” she said.

Caldwell said stress, along with the effects of menopause, can impact sleep and cognition, leading to a sense of confusion and forgetfulness.