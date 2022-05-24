CDC: U.S. set to release monkeypox vaccine from national stockpile

As health authorities monitor the global outbreak of monkeypox, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now responding to a request to release the nation’s stockpile of the monkeypox vaccine.

There are several known cases of monkeypox in the U.S., including two presumptive cases in Broward County.

The cases in Broward are part of the largest outbreak ever seen outside of Africa. The virus causes flu-like symptoms and blisters. Doctors say it can spread through close contact.

It isn’t highly contagious but can be dangerous.

Cases of the smallpox-related disease have previously been seen only among people with links to central and West Africa. But in the past week, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, U.S., Sweden and Canada all reported infections, mostly in young men who hadn’t previously traveled to Africa.

Ad

There are about 80 confirmed cases worldwide and 50 more suspected ones, the World Health Organization said. France, Germany, Belgium and Australia reported their first cases last week.

To date, no one has died in the outbreak. Monkeypox typically causes fever, chills, rash and lesions on the face or genitals.