Jackson Memorial Hospital CEO finds himself in need of emergency medical care

Kathleen Corso, Special Projects Producer

Kristi Krueger, Anchor/Health Reporter

According to the CDC, one out of six deaths from cardiovascular disease is due to stroke, and it’s striking younger patients with no known risk factors.

Hamilton Clark, the 45-year-old CEO of Jackson Memorial Hospital, found himself on the receiving end of vital medical care following a stroke in the summer of 2021.

“One of the first things we did is to run a complete stroke work up to try to figure out and understand why the stroke happened and also to assess the safety of starting medications to prevent another stroke in the early phase,” said Dr. Victor Del Brutto, a neurologist with the University of Miami Health System.

Clark subsequently underwent extensive physical, occupational and speech therapy, and was able to recover within just a few months.

Experts say his story underscores the importance of knowing the signs of stroke, at any age.

Some of the warning signs include dizziness, arm weakness, memory disturbance and headaches.

