Alzheimer’s Brain Bus heading to Hispanic populated neighborhoods

The Alzheimer's Brain Bus is heading to Little Havana as part of a bilingual community forum.

MIAMI, Fla. – The Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Brain Bus’ is getting back on the road, making its way to Little Havana on Wednesday June 22, 2022 as part of a bilingual community forum.

”More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. Here in Florida we have an estimated 580,000 residents and communities like Little Havana are especially hard hit because of barriers to resources and also a cultural stigma about the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s,” said Gloria Orlandi Kass, Program Manager for the Southeast Florida Alzheimer’s Association.

The Brain Bus is unique to Florida. It travels the state to provide dementia education and resources to underserved communities.

The event will get underway June 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the WellMed Charitable Foundation Little Havana Senior Center at 2974 SW 8th Street, Miami.

The Brain Bus is a statewide outreach initiative that raises awareness about Alzheimer’s and related dementias. It addresses the benefits of early detection, early diagnosis, brain health, and risk reduction.

With two mobile units, the Brain Bus travels throughout Florida with a focus on underserved communities.

Connect with the Brain Bus virtually, too.

Learn about:

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Healthy Living for the Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research

Advancing the Science: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research

The Brain Bus is funded in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.