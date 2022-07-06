Study: Contracting COVID 2 or more times could raise risk of serious health problems, even death

Getting COVID-19 two or more times could raise the risk of new serious health problems and even death, a new study reveals.

The study comes as a new wave of COVID variants are surfacing across the U.S.

Researchers say health problems include lung and heart problems, diabetes, digestive and kidney disorders, as well as neurologic problems.

And as the virus continues to evolve, some health experts continue to recommend boosters.

They are calling for an update on what it means to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

“In the context of a pandemic that is still ongoing and a virus that is continuing to evolve and creating more challenges, including reinfection, we might need to reconsider this. Up to date doesn’t have the same kind of sense of completion,” Jessica Malaty Rivera, senior advisor at The Pandemic Prevention Institute, said.

Johns Hopkins University reports the seven-day average of new daily cases is about 100,000.

Most of those are the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.