New carpal tunnel treatment available in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A new procedure to treat carpal tunnel syndrome is now available in South Florida.

In a news release, Broward Health says the procedure “may immediately relieve pain and often allows patients to return to work in 48 hours.”

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a disorder causing numbness, pain and weakness. It’s caused by a compression of the median nerve that travels from the forearm through the carpal tunnel to the wrist, palm and fingers.

Broward Health Imperial Point Dr. Jorge Gonzalez is the first, and, so far, only physician in South Florida trained to perform the procedure, the health system said in a news release. It bills the procedure as minimally-invasive compared to traditional techniques.

According to Broward Health, during the procedure, Gonzalez cuts a ligament that forms the tunnel’s roof.

“This gives breathing room to the structures within, especially the nerve,” he said in the news release. “Traditionally, we would cut open the palm, access the tunnel, then suture the incision. The incision alone could take four to six weeks to return to normal. Now, because of ultrasound guidance, we can do essentially the same surgery. However, instead of cutting the skin, we do it from underneath the wrist, without making a big cut. The 3- to 4-millimeter incision often heals within two days; patients can return to normal functionality much faster.”

CTS sufferers who think they might be a good candidate for the procedure can call 954-759-7500 or visit Broward Health’s website.