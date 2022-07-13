Study examines higher prevalence of Alzheimer’s in Women

Researchers in Chicago and Boston have discorvered a novel gene called MGMT that increases the risk of Alzheimer’s in women.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A recent study may explain why Alzheimer’s disease is more prevalent in women than men.

Researchers in Chicago and Boston have discovered a novel gene called MGMT that increases the risk of Alzheimer’s in women.

A study author said the findings are particularly robust because the gene was discovered independently in two different populations using different approaches.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, affecting 5.8 million individuals in the United States.

Another study found that drinking alcohol alone when people are younger raises the risk of alcoholism later in life.

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University found high-schoolers who drank solo had a 25% better chance of alcoholism by the age of 35.

The study also found that women who drank alone were more susceptible.

Researchers say solitary drinking among adolescent females has increased in recent years.

They say stress brought on by the pandemic and mental health issues have contributed to the problem.

And recent reports suggest that spending time on social media can have a detrimental effect on a child’s attention span.

“The impact of screens is certainly profound because what happens with screens is attention is taken away from face to face interactions and is given over to the device,” said Dr. Michael Manos, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

In the short term, that can make it harder for kids to concentrate in class or complete an assignment, which can affect their overall learning ability.

Experts say the only way to control the problem is to limit screen time to no more than one hour a day for younger children and no more than two hours a day for older kids.