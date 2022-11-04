Procedure takes new approach to knee repair

Bridge Enhanced Anterior Cruciate Ligament repair encourages areas of a A.C.L. to grow back together using a soft implant of bovine collagen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to an implant that actually allows the joint to heal itself.

Dr. Jason Walters, an orthopedic surgeon with Broward Health, said a device called the BEAR implant, which stands for Bridge Enhanced Anterior Cruciate Ligament repair, encourages areas of a A.C.L. to grow back together using a soft implant of bovine collagen injected with a patient’s blood and growth factors.

“I honestly think this is ground-breaking and exciting research. The initial trials have gone very well. It’s indicated in 96 percent of the anterior cruciate ligament tears that we are seeing. I personally think this is the future of A.C.L. treatment,” Walters said.

Since its approval by the F.D.A. an estimated 500 procedures have been done with the BEAR implant.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for prescribing opioids.

The guidelines replace those issued in 2016 which focused on prescribing opioids for people with chronic pain which is defined as pain lasting more than three months.

The new guidelines include those suffering from acute pain which lasts less than a month and can be associated with minor surgery or a broken bone.

The C.D.C. also included those who suffer from pain that lasts longer than a month but is not yet considered chronic.

The agency hopes changing the guidelines will improve quality of life for more people and help lower the rate of opioid misuse.