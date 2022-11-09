Study investigates early intervention for spinal metastases

KENDALL, Fla. – A study underway in South Florida is investigating a treatment for patients with cancer that has spread to the spine.

The randomized controlled Prophylactic Radiotherapy of Minimally Symptomatic Spinal Disease, or PROMISSeD trial at Baptist Health South Florida, is now enrolling participants.

Researchers there are exploring how early radiation therapy may benefit those with spinal metastases who have no symptoms or are minimally symptomatic.

“So rather than wait for the problem, wait for a symptom from a spinal metastasis, we’re asking, is it better to give earlier treatment and on top of that more effective treatment. So that was really the origin for this trial, why wait for trouble when we can stop it in its tracks,” said Dr. Robert Rothrock with Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute.

Rothrock and his colleague Dr. Rupesh Kotecha, who is with Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, are the physicians leading this trial.

They’ve learned from other studies that patients with spinal metastases are at high risk of fractures, hospitalizations, or needing surgical interventions.

The spine and bone are the third most common site for all cancers to spread.

