Annual report offers mixed news regarding lung cancer in Florida

MIAMI – The American Lung Association has released its annual State of Lung Cancer Report for 2022, which includes state specific information.

Florida ranked average in terms of the number of new cases and early diagnosis and above average for survival rates.

Although our state ranks below the national average for screening, there’s room for optimism.

“Although the lung cancer screening rates in Florida are at 3 percent, which is very below the national average, which is 6 percent, we have made a significant uptick in our lung cancer screenings. Baptist Health South Florida had partnered up with the American Lung Association and we launched the Saved By Scan campaign and we saw a 30 percent improvement in screenings compared to even pre-COVID levels and we saw a 62 percent increase in lung cancer screening from last year,” said Dr. Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief of Medical Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer, and Deputy Director of Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute.

According to the American Lung Association, about every two and a half minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with lung cancer, a disease that takes the lives of 356 people a day.

For details on the full report, go to: https://www.lung.org/research/state-of-lung-cancer.

Also in today’s health news, a new study found that an eight week exercise program consisting of one hour of exercise three times a week can restore brain insulin sensitivity in people who are obese.

When insulin sensitivity in the brain is reduced it can lead to weight gain, increasing the risk of type two diabetes.