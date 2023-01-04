Treatment targets tough form of breast cancer

PLANTATION, Fla. – An experimental treatment is showing promise for an aggressive and hard-to-treat form of breast cancer.

Dr. Carmen Calfa with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center said researchers from the University of Arizona have developed a drug specifically for treating triple-negative breast cancer with little to no side effects.

“Finding a target that potentially opens up a window of opportunity for new treatments is gold and I’m really excited that this study is looking at a target in triple-negative breast cancer and that’s the EGFR, Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor, which is highly expressed in triple-negative breast cancer and other cancers, she said.

Calfa said the next step is to move this new drug target into phase one human clinical trials.

And encouraging new data is being released today about a potential risk for children who receive the Covid vaccine.

In a study of 385 children ages 5 or older with a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, no serious adverse events were reported after covid-19 vaccination.

These findings suggest that the safety profile of Covid-19 vaccination administered at least 90 days following MIS-C diagnosis appears to be similar to that in the general population.