American Lung Association releases annual tobacco report

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida lags behind the nation in policy efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco used, according to a report released this week by the American Lung Association.

The annual State of Tobacco Control Report did find that the sunshine state has made some progress in reinstating local controls over tobacco products.

“We did see local communities did regain some authority to pass local ordinances related to smoke free beaches and parks. We’ve seen some tremendous growth in local communities choosing to enact these public health protections, but I think more broadly there still remains some preemption, some restrictions that local communities are unable to pass other tobacco-control related restrictions,” said Ashley Lyerly, the Florida Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association in Florida was able to protect funding for tobacco free efforts, including those dedicated to tackling the youth e-cig epidemic in our state.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease both nationwide and in Florida.

Another report released Wednesday, this one by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control., found women and older adults are most likely to use sleep medication.

Overall, the CDC found that roughly eight percent of adults reported using sleep meds every day or almost every day.

The agency defines sleep medication as any prescription or over-the-counter medication to help fall or stay asleep.