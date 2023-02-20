Mt. Sinai heart study focuses on hispanic population

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There’s some good news from a recent study at Mt. Sinai Medical Center that focused on Hispanics at high risk for heart disease.

Cardiologist Dr. Nirat Beohar looked at a treatment called coronary orbital atherectomy or O.A.

It’s used to remove severely calcified plaque in the arteries prior to implanting a stent.

He found that even Hispanic patients with a greater disease burden did just as well as lower risk white patients.

“So the outcomes were almost 99 percent success in both arms so what that tells us is when treated effectively they do just as well as any other population, but we didn’t know those numbers because they’re underrepresented in studies,” Beohar said.

The study represents the largest real-world experience of O.A. use in Hispanics versus non-Hispanic patients.

In other heart related news, a new Greek study found that eating one to three eggs a week may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by sixty percent.

In fact, the study found an even lower risk, seventy five percent, for those who ate four to seven eggs per week.

There’s plenty of research investigating the healthfulness of eggs, particularly in regard to heart health but the findings have been contradictory.

A key limitation of this new study was that participants were asked to self-report, and it’s not known whether their egg consumption reduced the amount of saturated rich fat foods they ate, such as red meat.

And Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, researchers announced that a 53-year-old man in Germany has been cured of HIV.

Known as the ‘Dusseldorf patient’ to protect his identity, he still has no detectable virus in his body, even after stopping his HIV medication four years ago.

He is the fifth person confirmed to be rid of HIV with no signs of return.