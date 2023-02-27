Clinic emphasizes women’s heart health with female team

MIAMI – A new South Florida clinic created by female cardiologists is focusing specifically on women’s heart health.

The concept has long been the dream of Dr. Abbe Rosenblum with the My-Cardiologist practice.

Although awareness of heart disease risk in women has increased, Rosenbaum said it’s still not equal to men and Rosenblum said many women don’t know about non-traditional risk factors facing females.

“There are the traditional risk factors, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, inactivity, excess weight and then there are the ones that are specific to women, early menopause, meaning before the age of 45, women who’ve had complications with their pregnancy, eclampsia, pre-eclampsia, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes. Women who have autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus have an increased risk, and women who’ve received treatment for breast cancer whether it’s chemotherapy or radiation to the left side of the chest,” she said.

Rosenbaum and her colleagues have designed a special risk assessment test for women.

And the month of love is coming to an end with the delicious and healthy heart shaped sweetness of strawberries, with Monday Feb. 27, 2023 marking National Strawberry Day.

This sweet fruit is grown across the world almost year-round.

Ancient romans believed strawberries had medicinal purposes and prescribed them for several ailments including sore throats, fever and even depression.

Today we know that strawberries contain important nutrients we need like vitamin-C, folic acid, potassium and fiber.

And here’s a fun fact: Strawberries are actually part of the rose family, which could explain their bright color and fragrant scent.