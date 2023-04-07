Doctor helps South Florida couple fulfill dream of becoming a family

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Just weeks before Tasha Thomas-Straughter and Darris Straughter were set to be married in 2018, tragedy struck.

On Jan. 6 of that year, Straughter was the victim of random gun violence that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“Sitting at the traffic light I was shot eight times,” Straughter said.

The couple went through with the wedding as planned and soon began their journey to start a family through IVF.

“By nature I am a realist even though I’m also an optimist so I didn’t expect the first time was going to work,” said Thomas-Straughter

“From a clinical standpoint it’s difficult it always has been difficult,” said fertility specialist Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey with Conceptions Florida.

After two failed rounds the couple was emotionally and financially exhausted.

That’s when Hernandez-Rey offered to donate his time and resources for a third round.

“He just said, “I just believe in you guys. I’m not giving up. I’m not saying it’s going to work but I’m going to give it a try and it’s on us,’” said Thomas-Straughter.

And this time it did work.

Baby Tashi was born Aug. 5, 2022, three months early.

“To give them something they’ve always wanted as a couple, as most couples do, is very rewarding. This is why I love doing what I do,” Hernandez-Rey said.

After seven months in the ICU, Tashi finally came home on March 7 of this year.

While realizing their dream seemed daunting, the couple never lost hope.

“Never give up even in my situation never give up if you believe in something just keep going. Keep going. Your blessing is right around the corner you just can’t give up,” Straughter said.

That positivity is propelling the couple forward with dreams of giving Tashi a sibling.