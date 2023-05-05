Experts raise concerns over compounded weight loss drugs

One expert says many patients are using compound pharmacies to customize weight loss medications

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The high cost and limited insurance coverage for popular weight loss drugs is driving some to seek potentially unsafe alternatives.

Dr. Michelle Pearlman, a gastroenterologist and obesity specialist with Prime Institute, said many people are turning to compounding pharmacies which can customize medications that are not commercially available, often at a much lower cost than a prescription drug.

“Well that sounds like a reasonable option, but what are some reasons it may not be ideal. One is that although they have to follow certain regulatory agency guidelines, you don’t have the same scrutiny as medications that have been tested and approved by the FDA have. So you don’t know quite what you’re getting,” she said.

Pearlman said testing has shown that the dosage of some compounded products can be highly variable, which can lead to unpredictable outcomes and potentially harmful side effects.

The maker of one of those prescription weight loss drugs says it’s now limiting starter doses as demand outpaces supply.

Novo Nordisk, maker of Wegovy, expects many people will have a hard time filling prescriptions at the lower initial doses through September.

The supply interruptions aren’t expected to affect higher doses of Wegovy for people already taking it.

The FDA approved Wegovy for weight loss in 2021 for people with a high body mass index.

And a new study suggests vaccine protection against COVID-19 may wear off after six months.

Researchers found that protection against the COVID variant Omicron decreased to about 14-percent at six months.

Researchers say the findings show why it’s important to get a booster shot for added protection.