Effort increases health awareness among young men

Study shows young men are more proactive about their health after being presented with a health curriculum.

MIAMI – A groundbreaking study has shed light on the effectiveness of a unique men’s health curriculum in fraternity settings.

The study, which included 189 participants from six undergraduate fraternities, involved a presentation on various health topics affecting men.

“And we were looking at can a quick simple 45-minute intervention on common men’s health conditions impact their knowledge, their confidence and their enthusiasm in engaging in the healthcare system. Now what our results showed is that this easy intervention can significantly improve knowledge,” said Prime Institute Urologist and principal investigator Dr. Amy Pearlman.

She said the study shows that once educated, young men are likely to be more proactive about their overall health.

In other health news, about 15 percent of U.S. children were recently treated for mental health disorders, according to new research released June 13 by the CDC.

The findings suggest that conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or anxiety are common among school-age children.

Most treatments happened among adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, and boys were more likely than girls to have taken prescription medications for their mental health.

White children remained the most likely to have received mental health treatment, while Asian children were the least likely.

The percentage of children who received mental health treatment in the past 12 months was also higher in places that were more rural.

And a new study suggests drinking alcohol may reduce the risk for heart attack and stroke.

Researchers found people who had between one and 14 drinks a week had reduced stress responses and in turn fewer heart attacks and strokes.

But they also found drinking any amount of alcohol increased the risk for certain types of cancer.

Researchers recommend finding alternative methods to reduce stress.