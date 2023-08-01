Advancement in treatment for age-related vision loss

The development of a new mini telescope may improve vision for people with age-related macular degeneration.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The development of a new mini telescope may improve vision for people with age-related macular degeneration.

Dr. Sydney Madrigal, an optometrist with the Eye Center of Pembroke Pines, said the latest generation of this prosthetic device uses a smaller incision for the implant, reducing surgical complexity and increasing the speed of recovery.

“What’s great about this is the telescope will literally magnify a part of the retina or the back of the eye and give more vision to those who have this moderate or severe disease,” Madrigal said.

An estimated 20 million people in the U.S. have some form of age-related macular degeneration which causes central vision loss.

How heat can impact cognition

If you’re feeling a little foggy these days, it could be the heat.

Studies have shown that when air temperatures hit 79 degrees or higher there is a dip in cognitive performance.

Researchers found that as temperatures rise, activity in the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps keep us calm and relaxed, goes down.

Oxygen saturation levels were also lower which researchers said could reduce cognitive performance.

Other studies into the effect of heat on office workers found that productivity peaks when the air temperature is about 72 degrees and starts to drop off when the thermostat hits the mid 70′s.

STUDY: Short spurts of exercise could lower cancer

And if you think getting the health benefits of exercise means some big, planned workout, think again.

A new study found that just four and a half minutes of vigorous activity daily is associated with a roughly 30 percent lower risk of cancer.

That could mean taking the stairs, energetic play with the kids, or squeezing in a few isometric moves during the day.

The study used information from a database of more than 22,000 people in the U.K.