Cancer rates rise among young women, study finds

Government study finds increased rates of early on-set cancer in women in their thirties

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A new government funded study finds rates of cancer diagnosis are rising among young American women.

Researchers looked at more than 500,000 cases of early-onset cancer between 2010 and 2019.

They found that overall, early-onset cancers went up over that decade by an average of .28 percent each year.

Young women in their thirties saw the biggest increase in diagnosis.

Cases among men in the same age group declined.

More sensitive screening tests are cited as one reason for the increased rates among women.

E-CIG IMPACT ON RESPIRATORY HEALTH

The health risks of long-term E-cigarette use are still being studied but new research is shining a light on the impact on the respiratory health of young people.

“In this study, we found that past 30-day E-cigarette use was associated with symptoms of shortness of breath and symptoms of bronchitis,” said Alayna Tackett, with the Center for Tobacco Research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Those symptoms were reported after E-cigarette use regardless of the use of cannabis, traditional cigarettes or second-hand smoke exposure which researchers say signals that vaping is harmful on its own.

The researchers are now going beyond getting information from surveys and studying biomarkers from young participants to look at daily E-cigarette use and how it affects lung function.

HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORT FLESH EATING BACTERIA DEATHS

Three people have died in Connecticut and New York from a rare flesh-eating bacterium.

The vibrio vulnificus bacteria lives in warm, salty or brackish water.

People with an open wound, such as a cut or scrape, a recent piercing or a new tattoo are more likely to contract the bacteria.

Doctors say it’s important to seek treatment quickly if you develop a skin infection after possible exposure.

According to the CDC the vibrio vulnificus bacteria causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths in the country every year.