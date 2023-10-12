Clinical trial for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s underway

MIAMI – A study is underway into an investigational therapy that may provide a treatment for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The Lift A.D. study, which sponsored by Athira Pharma, is currently enrolling patients nationwide including several sites South Florida.

The randomized clinical trial involves the use of an injectable drug that aims to protect and repair neurons in the brain.

“It’s a medication that is called fosgonimeton, and fosgonimenton is a medication that is geared towards cellular signaling so it really gets to the cellular pathways that we think may be involved. There may be some characteristics of anti-inflammatory properties, there may be some neuroprotection involved and I think it’s really getting at the multiple factors that play a role in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Sergio Jaramillo, a neurologist with Quantix Research.

He said current therapies only address the symptoms of early to moderate disease, not the underlying cause.

For more information on the study, click on this link.

GLOBAL DEATH FROM STROKE EXPECTED TO SKYROCKET

And a recent report found that stroke deaths could jump 50 percent around the globe by the year 2050.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2020 there were six-point-six million deaths, but that number is projected to hit nine-point-seven million by 2050 if steps aren’t taken to address the risk.

91 percent of the projected deaths will happen in low- and middle-income countries.