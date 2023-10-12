Noninvasive treatment offers relief from dry eye disease

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If your eyes are bothering you on a daily basis, you may be among the 34 million Americans who suffer from “chronic dry eye”!

Now, a newer treatment option is providing many patients with relief.

For years, Jack Melnicoff enjoyed trouble-free vision.

Then he started having persistent redness and dryness that even moisturizing eye drops couldn’t ease.

“It would start to burn first thing in the morning, and it would go throughout the entire day, and it was very painful,” Melnicoff said.

Melnicoff was ultimately diagnosed with dry eye disease.

“It’s the most common disease we see in our eye care practice,” said Dr. John Bascome, an optometrist with Broward Eye Care.

Symptoms of dry eye disease include a scratchy feeling, like there’s something in your eye, stinging or burning, redness, sensitivity to light and blurry vision.

While there are several causes, Bascome said 86 percent of cases are the result of Meibomian gland dysfunction.

“It’s a gland that every time we blink it releases oil onto the eyelid surface and it protects the eye from drying out and evaporating, however, when we’re not blinking it’s not doing its job and the eye is drying out,” Bascome said. “It’s also causing the oil in the eyelid or the gland to harden and start to turn from an olive oil substance into more of a wax.”

To get the gland working correctly again, Bascome treats patients with an intense pulsed light, or I.P.L., device.

It’s the same technology dermatologists have been using for years to soften wrinkles.

“What they found is that those patients being treated also had an improvement in their dry eye symptoms. and that’s how it progressed and we’re now on 6th generation intense pulsed light devices that are much safer, have a very low incidence of side effects, and are really effective at treating dry eye disease,” Bascome said.

Melnicoff said the treatments were quick and painless and brought noticeable improvement.

“After four treatments, after the first one, I started to feel some relief and after four of them, my eyes feel light against,” he said. “I don’t really have to worry about the dryness and redness anymore.”

After the initial four sessions, patients need to undergo one treatment annually to maintain the benefit.

If severe dry eye isn’t treated, Bascome said it can sometimes damage your cornea, the clear outer layer at the front of your eye.