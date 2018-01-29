7-year-old dies day after testing positive for flu, strep throat

HURT, Va. - A Virginia town is in mourning after the latest child death caused by complications due to the flu.

7-year-old Kevin Baynes, Jr., died Sunday, just a day after he tested positive for the flu and strep throat.

WWBT reports Baynes was sent home from school on Friday after he was throwing up and fell asleep in class.

Baynes was given prescriptions and sent home after being diagnosed in the emergency room on Saturday morning. He was unable to eat or drink after sleeping much of the day on Saturday.

When his sister attempted to wake Baynes up on Sunday morning, he was cold and not breathing. The boy was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Baynes' death comes less than a week after a 12-year-old Palm Beach boy died of the influenza B virus.

37 children have died due to the flu during this season and the CDC expects the crisis to only worsen before it gets better.

