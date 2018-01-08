7-year-old dies from complications due to flu

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A 7-year-old boy has died from complications related to the flu.

Cisco Galvez died Jan. 4 in San Bernardino, Calif., just days after feeling sick.

Galvez's mother, Juanita Vidana, says she took Cisco to the emergency room on New Year's Eve after he began having breathing problems.

KABC reports doctors originally believed the breathing issues were related to the boy's asthma and released him to go home.

However, the family returned to the hospital when the boy's condition worsened on Wednesday with a fever, extreme fatigue and a stomach ache.

"He said, 'Mom, I just want to go home and sleep on the couch. I want to lay and stretch my legs. I love you,'" Vidana told the station. "I told him I loved him and that I would bring him home as soon as they gave him the medicine and he was better."

Cisco died the following day on Jan. 4. The doctor's told Vidana he died from myocarditis, a heart condition which can arise from the flu.

Vidana's other two children were rushed to urgent care the day after Cisco's death after they came down with flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Adrian Cotton of Loma Linda University told KABC that this is the worst flu season in 20 years.

