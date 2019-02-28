Adults may have to be revaccinated against measles

CLEVELAND - If you're an adult who received a measles vaccination, you may need to be vaccinated again to prevent the spread of the disease.

Those who received the vaccine between 1957 and the early 1970s are the group who should inquire about being revaccinated.

WSB reports the measles vaccine given in the 50s and 70s was not as effective as the current vaccine.

Adults born between the dates who plan on travelling abroad to areas where the measles are more prevelant are encouraged to be revaccinated.

In addition, adults travelling to areas within the country where outbreaks have occurred should also consider revaccination. In 2019 alone, New York state, Washington, Texas and Illinois have been locations of measles outbreaks.

