Award-winning author wants to help you 'train your brain'

An elderly woman holds a picture of a sheep as she tries to remember the name of the animal during a memory activity.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - An award-winning author is coming to Pompano Beach to speak about how to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Phyllis Strupp will lead the "Train Your Brain" workshop next Wednesday morning at John Knox Village.

In Strupp's book, "Better with Age: The ultimate Guide to Brain training," she describes many ways to keep the brain healthy, such as different activities you can do to maintain an active mind.

The "Train Your Brain" event is at 10:30 a.m. and includes lunch after the presentation.

