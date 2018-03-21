Birth control pills for men may be coming soon

SEATTLE - Birth control pills for men have been tested and were found to be safe and effective. Now it's just a matter of time before they become a reality.

The new pill, called dimethandrolone undecanoate, or DAMU, would be taken daily, according to KABC.

Researchers at the University of Washington conducted the study, using 100 healthy men between ages 18 and 50 years old.

Although the study was a success, more research is needed to confirm the pill blocks sperm production.

Side effects of the pill include low levels of circulating testosterone, although very few of the subjects reported the issue.

