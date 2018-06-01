Birth control pills recalled after 'placebo' mistake

MIAMI - Allergan issued a recall of birth control pills samples this week amid concerns that the women relying on them could be at risk for an unintended pregnancy.

A physician reported that the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules, according to Allergan.

The recall applies to some 170,000 Taytulla softgel capsules sample packs with lot 5620706, which the company claims were distributed nationwide to healthcare providers.

The pills were out of sequence and "may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure," the company's statement said. For more information, call Allergan representatives at 1-800-678-1605.

