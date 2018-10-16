Breast cancer survivors meet patients at Mount Sinai spa party

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Sonya Bain was diagnosed with breast cancer about 12 years ago. She said she is a grateful survivor who deals with side effects from her "dark days" of treatment with the help of her support group.

Bain said she was at The Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center annual Ladies Spa Day in Miami Beach on Tuesday to give patients hope. She believes that as a survivor it is her responsibility to help lift the spirits of patients dealing with chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery.

Bain said she attends the "fabulous" event because she really wants the patients there to know "how awesome it's going to be" when they complete treatment and are able to return to their daily routines with more energy.

Breast cancer survivors join breast cancer patients at the Lady Spa Day in Miami Beach.

This is the 15th year a Mount Sinai's Lila and Harold Menowitz Comprehensive Breast Center's team has coordinated a volunteers and donors to help breast cancer patients cope as they fight for their lives. They also had Macy's help.

During the 13th spa day celebration Gail Brown, an oncology social worker at the center, said the activities are meant to help patients cope with treatment. The event included breakfast, yoga classes, music therapy, hair styling, henna tattoos and full-body massages.

"We originally called it Women's Day but as the event grew, it evolved into this amazing event," Brown said.

Dozens of women, some who were patients and some survivors, attended. This year there were also manicures, hair treatments, nutritional support, make-up applications, meditation, aroma therapy and art therapy.

Bain, who also enjoys talking to women about the importance of early detection through mammography and physical exams, said she celebrated among old and new friends. She also got her eyebrows shaped and a massage.

"I haven been coming here for the last 10 years," Bain said. "It gets better and better every year."

The Mount Sinai Medical is also co-hosting a Day of Beauty in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 20 at Macy's at 1777 W. 49th St., in Hialeah. For more information or to register for an appointment, visit the event's Eventbrite page.

