Broward Health CEO resigns only months after taking position

Beverly Capasso has resigned as president and chief executive officer of Broward Health.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The head of Broward County's taxpayer-subsidized public health system has abruptly resigned, just months after ascending to the position.

Beverly Capasso, president and chief executive officer of Broward Health, resigned without explanation Wednesday.

"We can all be proud of the progress made over the last two years, and I am confident that the achievements will continue," Capasso said in a news release from Broward Health. "It was my great honor to serve and lead a remarkable team of caring health professionals."

Capasso was named permanent CEO in January after voting for herself for the job. She was one of five Broward Health executives indicted late last year for alleged violations of Florida's "Sunshine Law."

Capasso's resignation is the latest incident to befall Broward Health, which has been the focus of both state and federal investigations.

Previous CEO Dr. Nabil El Sanadi died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in January 2016, and Chairman David DiPietro was suspended, and later reinstated, by Gov. Rick Scott amid allegations of wrongdoing. After a Broward County judge ordered that DiPietro must be reinstated, he resigned.

David DiPietro filed a lawsuit against Gov. Rick Scott after he was suspended as chairman of Broward Health.

Despite facing a second-degree misdemeanor, Capasso was never removed from the higher-paying job she had voted to give herself.

The news release said Broward Health would immediately begin a nationwide search for Capasso's replacement. It went on to say that Capasso "will work closely" with Broward Health's board and leadership "during this time of transition."

Broward Health oversees Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Coral Springs and the Salah Foundation Children's Hospital.

