TOKYO - While more and more companies seem to make their employees work longer and longer, one company is paying its workers to get more sleep.

Crazy Inc. in Japan gives points to its employees who get six or more hours of sleep each night for at least five days a week, KABC reports.

Employee sleep is traced using an app.

With points earned, employees can "buy" food in the company cafeteria.

