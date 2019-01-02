CDC issues warning over increase in flu-like respiratory viruses in children

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for parents to monitor symptoms if their children become sick with what they believe to be the flu or a cold.

According to the CDC, the illness could actually be Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), cases of which have increased in the U.S. and could lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of 1.

KABC reports RSV symptoms include fever, reduced appetite, runny nose, cough and wheezing.

Officials say parents should call a doctor if symptoms worsen in the their child, and if they have difficulty breathing or not drinking enough fluids.

The virus is spread through coughing and sneezing and then touching eyes, the nose or mouth.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.