Children's medicines recalled due to contamination

MIAMI - Thirty-two children's medicines have been recalled due to contamination.

King Bio announced the microbial contamination of its medicine could result in life-threatening to certain individuals.

In a release, the company says a small percentage of products produced between Aug. 1, 2018 and April 2018 tested positive for contamination.

No injury or illness has been reported, the company claims.

The following are the medications being recalled. All are 2 oz. bottles unless otherwise noted.

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children's Appetite & Weight

Children's Appetite Enhance

Children's Cough Relief

Children's Fever Reliever

Children's Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children's Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP

Kids Candida 4 oz.

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Children's Cough (SCRX)

Children's Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children's Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children's Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children's Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children's Appetite Enchancer (SCRX)

Anyone with questions are urged to call King Bio at 866-298-2740 or recall@kingbio.com.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.