Coconut oil is 'pure poison,' says Harvard professor

BOSTON - A Harvard professor is throwing cold water over coconut oil.

Dr. Karin Michels says coconut oil is "pure poison" in a new YouTube video titled "Coconut Oil and Other Nutritional Errors," according to the New York Post.

In the video, Michels does not hold back, saying coconut oil is "one of the worst foods you can eat."

Coconut oil is popular with those who use it in coffee, creating what some call "bulletproof coffee" which can supposedly curb hunger. Others believe the oil prevents gingivitis.

Michels' comments are not new as the American Heart Association came down on coconut oil in 2017, claiming it was just as high as saturated fats found in butter, beef fat and palm oil.

USA Today reported 82 percent of the fat in coconut oil is saturated, which is way above that in butter (63 percent).

