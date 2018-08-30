CVS pulls all powdered Enfamil baby formula after Florida mother's discovery

OLDSMAR, Fla. - CVS has pulled all powdered Enfamil baby formula after a Florida mother found a different substance inside the container.

Allison Denning of Oldsmar told WFTS she discovered what looked like all-purpose flour inside the Enfamil she bought for her third child.

Denning says the protective seal on the container was untouched.

CVS offered her a refund, but Denning sent Mead Johnson, the manufacturer, the container for testing, which led to the pharmacy pulling Enfamil from store shelves while they investigate the issue.

“Enfamil powder is temporarily unavailable in our stores due to an internal review being conducted by CVS Pharmacy. Our store employees can assist customers with finding an alternative product in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.” CVS said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.