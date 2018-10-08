Daily glass of wine could lead to early death, study says

MIAMI - Well, it was fun while it lasted.

For awhile now, most of us believed that light drinking, maybe a glass of wine each day, was good for our health.

Apparently, that's not true anymore. It's quite the opposite.

A new study by the Washington University School of Medicine claims that looked-forward-to daily glass of vino actually raises our risks of dying earlier.

According to the Daily Mail, the study shows people who had "one or two drinks four or more times per week were 20 percent to die prematurely."

Everything we were lead to believe about a glass of wine each day being good for us only pertained to those who drank less than three glasses each week, or if you had a history of heart disease in your family.

And the benefits to combat heart disease came only to those who had one or two drinks four times per week, not a daily glass of wine

The study based its findings using two surveys involving nearly 450,000 people between the ages of 18 and 85.

