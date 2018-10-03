Dead fish wash ashore South Florida beaches, possibly due to red tide

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Red tide concerns are spreading from Palm Beach County to South Florida.

Dead fish have washed up this week on both Hillsboro Beach and Deerfield Beach.

Red tide is a toxic algae bloom that can grow to high concentrations when the right nutrients, salt content and weather conditions come together.

When there is enough of it, the water may change color to a murky brown or red.

It can cause the death of marine life and has been known to cause respiratory problems for humans.

One man who is vacationing on Hillsboro Beach told Local 10 News Wednesday that he thinks he's starting to feel the effects of that.

"Every time that I go to the water, I see something in the air," Moses Ferreira said. "I see that something is right there (and it) makes me cough. Same thing (is) happening with my wife, same thing (is) happening with my daughter, and I was talking to the ladies over there and they're also feeling the same thing."

Test results from Deerfield Beach are expected to be released later on Wednesday. Results from Fort Lauderdale are expected Thursday.

Meanwhile, water samples were taken from four beaches in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, where some beachgoers have also complained about throat pain and coughing after going into the water.

Test results have not yet come back for those areas.

