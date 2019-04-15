Dogs cleaner than men with beards, study shows

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - It might be time for some guys to bring out the razors after a new study shows beards contain a lot of bacteria, even more than in a dog's fur.

The study performed by the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland closely looked at the beards of 18 men and the necks of 30 dogs.

Yahoo! reports that all the beards contained a high microbial count, while only 23 of the 30 dogs showed any signs of bacterial infestation.

“On the basis of these findings, dogs can be considered as clean compared with bearded men,” said Professor Andreas Gutzeit.

What's worse, microbes found in seven of the men in the study posed a threat to human health.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.