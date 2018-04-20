'El Puma' singer holds back tears describing life-saving transplant

MIAMI - Venezuelan singer and actor Jose Luis Rodriguez held back tears Friday as he talked about a live-saving double lung transplant he received at Jackson Memorial Hospital in December.

The 75-year-old had been in failing health for some time after he was diagnosed with chronic lung disease in the early 2000s.

Affectionately known as "El Puma," Rodriguez in recent years needed the use of an oxygen tank during his concerts.

He was placed on a transplant list last August and received the life-saving call of a donor match a few days before Christmas.

The Miami Transplant Institute at Jackson is the only center in South Florida that performs every type of organ transplant.

Rodriguez thanked his fans, doctors and nurses and said he's looking forward to singing again.

Rodriguez said he'll spent the rest of the year resting and recovering and hopes to be back on tour next April.



