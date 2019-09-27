Fifth locally acquired case of dengue fever confirmed in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade County resident has become the fifth person to locally acquire dengue fever this year, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed Friday.

Health department officials said the local cases do not appear to be related.

A locally acquired case of the mosquito-borne illness was confirmed in Broward County earlier this month.

Common symptoms of dengue fever include headaches, eye pain, muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting or unusual bleeding.

Health officials are reminding residents to drain standing water and cover their skin with clothes or mosquito repellent.

