Florida mom warns others after son suffers asthma attack from 'Dragon Breath'

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida mother is leading a crusade to warn other parents about the dangers of a popular dessert that caused her son to have an asthma attack.

Racheal McKenny says her son and friends were at a mall in Jacksonville when they tried the liquid nitrogen-infused Dragon Breath.

While eating the novelty dessert, people are able to blow puffs of smoke like a dragon thanks to the nitrogen.

In her Facebook post, McKenny post video of the group trying the dessert, and then says 10 minutes after her son ate the Dragon Breath, he had an asthma attack on the way home from the mall, reports WJXT.

Because her son did not have his inhaler, McKenny drove her son to a nearby fire station to get help, and EMT's were able to save her son.

"My son could have died. Please do not make the same mistake I did," McKenny posted.

