Florida teen initially diagnosed with flu actually has cancer

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida teen who was initially diagnosed with the flu is now being treated for cancer.

WFTS news reported this week that 16-year-old Hunter Brady is undergoing rounds of chemotherapy at a Tampa children's hospital as he fights Stage 4B Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The teen started to feel weak in November, and Brady's pediatrician told him it was most likely the flu. But his family rushed him to the emergency room several weeks later when he was having trouble breathing. Brady's mother, Cheryl Brady, says his right lung was collapsed and his left lung was 30 percent collapsed.

Hunter Brady was finally diagnosed with cancer after a barrage of tests in January.

A donation page has been set up to help with Brady's medical expenses

